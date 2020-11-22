Roundball Roundup: Jim Boeheim on Elijah Hughes and Norm Roberts on Udoka Azubuike

In the 2020 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz opted for experience. Elijah Hughes and Udoka Azubuike join the club after prolific college careers. Hughes led the ACC in scoring. Azubuike led the nation in field goal percentage.

JP caught up with their college coaches - Syracuse Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim and Kansas assistant Norm Roberts.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:35 — “Well first off, you’re getting a great person”

6:10 — Udoka’s background

8:50 — Jim Boeheim on Salt Lake City

10:15 — When Elijah first popped up

16:45 — Coachable

