Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Jazz head into the break winning 4 in a row
Wrapping up the last week before the break. JP discusses the pre-All-Star review and looks forward to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in Chicago. Donovan is providing color commentary on the Rising Stars Challenge.
A rundown of the episode:
0:25 — Croatian Creation gets KP
3:00 — Clarkson and Mudiay
4:45 — How good is the Jazz defense going to get
8:00 — All about the All-Star journey
Listen and subscribe:
NEXT UP: