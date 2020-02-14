Miami Heat v Utah Jazz
Roundball Roundup: Jazz head into the break winning 4 in a row

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 14, 2020

Wrapping up the last week before the break. JP discusses the pre-All-Star review and looks forward to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in Chicago. Donovan is providing color commentary on the Rising Stars Challenge.

A rundown of the episode:

0:25 — Croatian Creation gets KP

3:00 — Clarkson and Mudiay

4:45 — How good is the Jazz defense going to get

8:00 — All about the All-Star journey

