(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Roundball Roundup: Is Jared Butler the steal of the draft?
Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew joins JP to give some background on the Jazz’s latest draft pick.
Shocked Jared Butler has slipped this far. A number of GMs had told me in the past couple days that they were comfortable with his medical reports. One of whom, has now passed on him.
If he’s healthy, he’s going to be the best player in the second round.
— Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) July 30, 2021
Did Utah go all Michael Mann in the Draft?
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
4:45 — Jazz-Baylor ties
7:10 — What to expect from Jared Butler
13:20 — MaCio Teague
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: