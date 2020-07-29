Roundball Roundup: Ian Eagle previews TNT’s presentation of Jazz-Pelicans
Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy will have the Pelicans game on Thursday. JP asks Ian about what fans can expect from Thursday’s broadcast.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
1:45 — Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, and Joe Ingles speak on the messages they want to elevate during this time
6:30 — “I had a hamburger for dinner”
15:40 — Working with Stan Van Gundy
20:10 — How the broadcast will look
24:05 — What stands out about the Jazz
31:05 — Zion or Zy-ON
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: