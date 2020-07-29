Roundball Roundup: Ian Eagle previews TNT’s presentation of Jazz-Pelicans

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jul 29, 2020

Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy will have the Pelicans game on Thursday. JP asks Ian about what fans can expect from Thursday’s broadcast. 

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:45 — Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, and Joe Ingles speak on the messages they want to elevate during this time

6:30 — “I had a hamburger for dinner”

15:40 — Working with Stan Van Gundy

20:10 — How the broadcast will look

24:05 — What stands out about the Jazz

31:05 — Zion or Zy-ON

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Ingles, Joe, Mitchell, Donovan

Related Content

Bogdanovic, Bojan

Clarkson, Jordan

Conley, Mike

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter