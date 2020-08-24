Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Roundball Roundup: FanDuel's Rob Perez dishes on Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert
If you follow the NBA, you know @WorldWideWob.
FanDuel's Rob Perez and Angie Treasure joined JP to recap Utah's 3-1 lead in their series with the Nuggets. Rob gave his thoughts Rudy Gobert vs. Nikola Jokic, Donovan vs. Jamal Murray, and Joe Ingles vs. Paul George.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
0:55 — Donovan leveling up
8:25 — “Donovan has it.”
18:00 — Royce O’Neale
20:10 — Luka Doncic
31:20 — Michael Jordan Clarkson
