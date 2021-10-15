Roundball Roundup: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discusses Jazz, Quin Snyder, and NBA Today

ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski was on site for the Jazz’s final preseason game against the Bucks.

New Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on his intentions to leverage the NBA’s platform. Full audio: https://t.co/RoRtGVfPPA pic.twitter.com/etFS6zVlYw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2021

He joined the podcast ahead of the start of the regular season. He dished on Utah’s offseason, The Miracle of St. Anthony, and NBA Today.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:10 — Read books (Giannis by Mirin Fader, Can’t Knock the Hustle by Matt Sullivan, and The Miracle of St. Anthony)

16:05 — Jazz have been a ‘clinic’ in roster construction

20:00 — Milwaukee-Utah connections

26:50 — “If you drafted NBA head coaches”

28:45 — Simmons and Kyrie situations

