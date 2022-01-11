Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 24: Former NBA Player, Deron Williams, signs autographs for fans after a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz on February 24, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Deron Williams talks Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, and boxing Frank Gore

Posted: Jan 11, 2022

Deron Williams started as a wrestler. Now, he owns Fortis MMA, which produced Uriah Hall among others. So when he beat Frank Gore back in December, it shouldn’t have been a surprise.

The 1-0 fighter, All-Star, and former Jazzman joined JP talk life, basketball, and combat sports.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

9:55 — Is he still a retired boxer?

18:25 — Catching Jazz-Warriors

29:00 — “Depression, anxiety, I hated speaking”

34:15 — Chris Paul couldn’t get tickets to his fight

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Jazz, Utah Jazz Podcast Network, podcast
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter