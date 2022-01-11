Roundball Roundup: Deron Williams talks Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, and boxing Frank Gore

Deron Williams started as a wrestler. Now, he owns Fortis MMA, which produced Uriah Hall among others. So when he beat Frank Gore back in December, it shouldn’t have been a surprise.

The 1-0 fighter, All-Star, and former Jazzman joined JP talk life, basketball, and combat sports.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

9:55 — Is he still a retired boxer?

18:25 — Catching Jazz-Warriors

29:00 — “Depression, anxiety, I hated speaking”

34:15 — Chris Paul couldn’t get tickets to his fight

Listen and Subscribe: