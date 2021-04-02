Roundball Roundup: David Thorpe puts the Jazz in his contender tier

After the dust settled on an active trade deadline and buyout market, the Jazz are still top of the heap - the best record in the league. There’s a margin for error. So, JP caught up with TrueHoop’s David Thorpe to discuss what the team needs to do in the stretch run. He thinks highly of Utah this year.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:40 — Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley explain what happened Tuesday

13:15 — Approaching a game after difficult plane travel

19:55 — “I’ve watched them more than any team in the league”

29:30 — Process of getting through a slump

42:05 — Favorite move (or not move)

