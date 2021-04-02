Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: David Thorpe puts the Jazz in his contender tier
After the dust settled on an active trade deadline and buyout market, the Jazz are still top of the heap - the best record in the league. There’s a margin for error. So, JP caught up with TrueHoop’s David Thorpe to discuss what the team needs to do in the stretch run. He thinks highly of Utah this year.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:40 — Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley explain what happened Tuesday
13:15 — Approaching a game after difficult plane travel
19:55 — “I’ve watched them more than any team in the league”
29:30 — Process of getting through a slump
42:05 — Favorite move (or not move)
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: