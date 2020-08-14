Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 8: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz plays defense against the Denver Nuggets on August 8, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: David Locke previews the matchups in Jazz-Nuggets

by JP Chunga
Posted: Aug 14, 2020

We now know who Utah will face in the playoffs, and it’s a team they played in the bubble. It’ll be Jazz-Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

JP caught up with David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz, to preview the series.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:20 — Jazz’s starters went +30 in 84 minutes in the bubble

6:15 — Why David starts his broadcasts with “Hello, how are you?”

15:20 — Jokic leads the league in touches

20:45 — Donovan vs. Craig

24:40 — “Michael Porter Jr. can take 8 or 9 threes a game.”

28:25 — How it all started in broadcasting

39:30 — “Hot Rod was my idol.”

