Roundball Roundup: David Locke previews the matchups in Jazz-Nuggets

We now know who Utah will face in the playoffs, and it’s a team they played in the bubble. It’ll be Jazz-Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

JP caught up with David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz, to preview the series.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:20 — Jazz’s starters went +30 in 84 minutes in the bubble

6:15 — Why David starts his broadcasts with “Hello, how are you?”

15:20 — Jokic leads the league in touches

20:45 — Donovan vs. Craig

24:40 — “Michael Porter Jr. can take 8 or 9 threes a game.”

28:25 — How it all started in broadcasting

39:30 — “Hot Rod was my idol.”

