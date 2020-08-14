Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: David Locke previews the matchups in Jazz-Nuggets
We now know who Utah will face in the playoffs, and it’s a team they played in the bubble. It’ll be Jazz-Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
JP caught up with David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz, to preview the series.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
1:20 — Jazz’s starters went +30 in 84 minutes in the bubble
6:15 — Why David starts his broadcasts with “Hello, how are you?”
15:20 — Jokic leads the league in touches
20:45 — Donovan vs. Craig
24:40 — “Michael Porter Jr. can take 8 or 9 threes a game.”
28:25 — How it all started in broadcasting
39:30 — “Hot Rod was my idol.”

