Roundball Roundup: Darrell Griffith's legacy with the Jazz

"I was extremely proud when we dropped the banner. I’ll never forget that day," Griffith recalled of the 1984 Utah Jazz. "...To see that team transform, and to be relevant was major for me. Especially being in this market, it made me go back to 1980. Okay, now we’re winning. This is what winning is about. This is the feeling you get when you win. That was one of the highlights of me being a Jazz was that year."