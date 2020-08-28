Roundball Roundup: Clinton Yates on the postponed playoffs
On Wednesday, the playoffs were postponed. The Milwaukee Bucks protested the start of their game.
The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their First Round series vs. the Orlando Magic this afternoon.
The team provided the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ul5rMlitlS
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
JP talks to Clinton Yates of ESPN and The Undefeated about why that happened and what they see moving forward.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
3:15 — The reaction to Clinton’s latest column
9:35 — What could come next
