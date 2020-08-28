Roundball Roundup: Clinton Yates on the postponed playoffs

by JP Chunga
Posted: Aug 28, 2020

On Wednesday, the playoffs were postponed. The Milwaukee Bucks protested the start of their game.

JP talks to Clinton Yates of ESPN and The Undefeated about why that happened and what they see moving forward.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

3:15 — The reaction to Clinton’s latest column

9:35 — What could come next

