Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets speaks to Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN after defeating the Utah Jazz in Game seven of the first round of the 2020 Playoffs as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on September 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Cassidy Hubbarth on the Quin Snyder-Ty Lue chess match

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jun 11, 2021

Two of the best coaches in the league will be squaring off as the Jazz take on the Clippers. Both should watch Ted Lasso.

To give her view and support the Lasso-watchers-of-America, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joined JP.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

11:30 — Just watch Ted Lasso

16:55 — Donovan and Dwyane Wade

18:10 — Jordan Clarkson

21:30 — Lue vs. Snyder

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter