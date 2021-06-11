Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Cassidy Hubbarth on the Quin Snyder-Ty Lue chess match
Two of the best coaches in the league will be squaring off as the Jazz take on the Clippers. Both should watch Ted Lasso.
@TedLasso https://t.co/W46EHKHToU pic.twitter.com/hDfcto4669
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 1, 2021
To give her view and support the Lasso-watchers-of-America, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joined JP.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
11:30 — Just watch Ted Lasso
16:55 — Donovan and Dwyane Wade
18:10 — Jordan Clarkson
21:30 — Lue vs. Snyder
