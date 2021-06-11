Roundball Roundup: Cassidy Hubbarth on the Quin Snyder-Ty Lue chess match

Two of the best coaches in the league will be squaring off as the Jazz take on the Clippers. Both should watch Ted Lasso.

To give her view and support the Lasso-watchers-of-America, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joined JP.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

11:30 — Just watch Ted Lasso

16:55 — Donovan and Dwyane Wade

18:10 — Jordan Clarkson

21:30 — Lue vs. Snyder

Listen and Subscribe: