Roundball Roundup: Bogey 'Game-Winning' Buckets + Skin Wade on Dallas
Bogey Buckets: 2 game-winners this season.
JP reviews the victory sealing shot and previews the week. Plus, Jeff “Skin” Wade of Fox Sports Southwest discusses comparisons between Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell + Quin Snyder and Rick Carlisle.
A rundown of the episode:
0:05 — Small-ball Rockets create a fun game to watch
3:25 — Jordan Clarkson with 18 points across the third and fourth quarter
6:55 — Dame left it all on the floor
9:55 — Skin Wade on how he got into basketball
18:20 — “Luka Doncic is a transcendent player, but what does that mean”
23:35 — “I love watching the Jazz play”
32:55 — What a Jazz-Mavs playoff series might look like
37:55 — Getting some Heat before the All-Star break
