Boston Celtics v Utah Jazz
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Basketball and broadcasting with AT&T SportsNet's Craig Bolerjack

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jul 23, 2020

TV Play-By-Play voice Craig Bolerjack spent the hiatus keeping tabs on basketball, and with the game back, he previews what the viewing experience will be like. He touched on the Restart and #WholeNewGame.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Previously on

5:30 — How Craig will approach a broadcast without fans

14:15 — Serving as Hot Rod Hundley’s analyst 

21:10 — Missing Bojan Bogdanovic

28:20 — “The best mentally prepared team will stand.”

Listen and Subscribe:

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan

Related Content

Bogdanovic, Bojan

Clarkson, Jordan

Conley, Mike

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter