Roundball Roundup: Basketball and broadcasting with AT&T SportsNet's Craig Bolerjack

TV Play-By-Play voice Craig Bolerjack spent the hiatus keeping tabs on basketball, and with the game back, he previews what the viewing experience will be like. He touched on the Restart and #WholeNewGame.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Previously on

5:30 — How Craig will approach a broadcast without fans

14:15 — Serving as Hot Rod Hundley’s analyst

21:10 — Missing Bojan Bogdanovic

28:20 — “The best mentally prepared team will stand.”

Listen and Subscribe: