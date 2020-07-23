Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Basketball and broadcasting with AT&T SportsNet's Craig Bolerjack
TV Play-By-Play voice Craig Bolerjack spent the hiatus keeping tabs on basketball, and with the game back, he previews what the viewing experience will be like. He touched on the Restart and #WholeNewGame.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
5:30 — How Craig will approach a broadcast without fans
14:15 — Serving as Hot Rod Hundley’s analyst
21:10 — Missing Bojan Bogdanovic
28:20 — “The best mentally prepared team will stand.”
