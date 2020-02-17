2020 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell watch the 2020 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on February 15, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: All-Star Winners and Losers

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 17, 2020

What a weekend! Sadly we didn’t see Rudy Gobert launch a three.

But Rudy and Donovan Mitchell repped Utah well. JP gives All-Star Winners and Losers.

A rundown of the episode:

0:35 — Common rhymes

3:15 — The Elam Ending owns

5:30 — Big weekend for the Minivan

6:40 — Donovan dunks

8:30 — 3-point contest

9:50 — Salt Lake City in 2023

