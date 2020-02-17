Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: All-Star Winners and Losers
What a weekend! Sadly we didn’t see Rudy Gobert launch a three.
Told you all @rudygobert27 wouldn’t make a 3...
— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 17, 2020
But Rudy and Donovan Mitchell repped Utah well. JP gives All-Star Winners and Losers.
A rundown of the episode:
0:35 — Common rhymes
3:15 — The Elam Ending owns
5:30 — Big weekend for the Minivan
6:40 — Donovan dunks
8:30 — 3-point contest
9:50 — Salt Lake City in 2023
