Roundball Roundup: Alema Harrington loves Donovan's post All-Star break play
Things are going according to Mike Smith’s plan! Utah beats Cleveland and New York. Plus, JP catches up with AT&T SportsNet’s Alema Harrington.
A rundown of the episode:
0:45 — Mike Smith prophecy is being fulfilled!
4:15 — Meeting Cuba Gooding Jr. after Jerry McGuire
9:25 — How he approaches pre/half/post
15:05 — “Juggernaut”
17:35 — Donovan’s play
23:30 — Bogey breaking out
