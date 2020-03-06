Utah Jazz v New York Knicks
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 4: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz high-fives his teammates during a game against the New York Knicks on March 4, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Alema Harrington loves Donovan's post All-Star break play

by JP Chunga
Posted: Mar 06, 2020

Things are going according to Mike Smith’s plan! Utah beats Cleveland and New York. Plus, JP catches up with AT&T SportsNet’s Alema Harrington. 

A rundown of the episode:

0:45 — Mike Smith prophecy is being fulfilled!

4:15 — Meeting Cuba Gooding Jr. after Jerry McGuire

9:25 — How he approaches pre/half/post

15:05 — “Juggernaut”

17:35 — Donovan’s play

23:30 — Bogey breaking out

