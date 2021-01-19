Roundball Roundup: Adam Lefkoe likes the Jazz in the Western Conference pecking order

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 19, 2021

5 wins in a row! Utah is rolling, and this week play the Pelicans on TNT.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe hosts Tuesday nights NBA on TNT. He joined JP for a look around the league.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

3:30 — Approach to hosting Tuesday nights on TNT

8:15 — Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade

16:40 — Bad angle photos

23:05 — What to expect this year on TNT

30:05 — What makes Lefkoe feel old

Listen and Subscribe: 

