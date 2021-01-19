Roundball Roundup: Adam Lefkoe likes the Jazz in the Western Conference pecking order
5 wins in a row! Utah is rolling, and this week play the Pelicans on TNT.
is everyone buckled?! pic.twitter.com/y0cNBd2kDE
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 18, 2021
Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe hosts Tuesday nights NBA on TNT. He joined JP for a look around the league.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
3:30 — Approach to hosting Tuesday nights on TNT
8:15 — Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade
16:40 — Bad angle photos
23:05 — What to expect this year on TNT
30:05 — What makes Lefkoe feel old
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: