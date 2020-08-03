Roundball Roundup: Aaron Falk on the bubble, Ingles Insight, and Jazz-Lakers

Usually it’s a group of 60+ in the Jazz traveling party. In Orlando, the team sent less than 40 people. What’s it like? JP caught up with UtahJazz.com’s Aaron Falk to get insight on the bubble.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:20 — Takeaway from New Orleans

4:55 — Passing against OKC

7:35 — Mailman Aaron

13:55 — “I’ve seen Bol Bol everywhere”

17:20 — The making of Ingles Insight

20:00 — Atmosphere of regular season games

22:55 — Player reaction to the Thunder loss

