Roundball Roundup: Aaron Falk on the bubble, Ingles Insight, and Jazz-Lakers
Usually it’s a group of 60+ in the Jazz traveling party. In Orlando, the team sent less than 40 people. What’s it like? JP caught up with UtahJazz.com’s Aaron Falk to get insight on the bubble.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
2:20 — Takeaway from New Orleans
4:55 — Passing against OKC
7:35 — Mailman Aaron
13:55 — “I’ve seen Bol Bol everywhere”
17:20 — The making of Ingles Insight
20:00 — Atmosphere of regular season games
22:55 — Player reaction to the Thunder loss
Listen and Subscribe:
