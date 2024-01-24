Roundball Roundup: 5 years as the New Orleans Jazz

"So he literally ran from one side of the court to the other side of the court, jumped into the netting, and the netting propelled him back," Mendelson remembered. "And so he said, 'Okay, now I’ve got to do it to the other side of the court.' So he did the same thing. Got a head of steam and jumped into the netting, and it propelled him back. He looked at me. This must have been all of five minutes. He looked at me and said, 'Everything’s perfect.' And he walked out of the gym! And so we were then granted permission to play in Loyola Fieldhouse for the balance of the 74-75 season."