The Riffcast: “He whispers but you can hear him”

Mike Conley hit a pair of threes that pushed Utah over the top. The 120-113 win gave the Jazz a 3-1 series lead.

wake up glad mike conley is on your team.

go to sleep glad mike conley is on your team. pic.twitter.com/N06jEedYGA — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 1, 2021

JP Chunga recapped Game 4 of Jazz-Grizzlies.

