Ricky Rubio returns to practice, listed as 'questionable' for game against Portland

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio is now listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rubio was a full participant in practice on Sunday morning, according to Jazz officials. He has been sidelined since January 7, when he strained his right hamstring early in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Ricky’s a huge part of what we do—his ability to defend the ball, to make shots, to make clutch shots,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said on Sunday. “He’s playing really well. Our team is better when we have him.”

Rubio was evaluated after Sunday’s practice and his status was upgraded from “out” to “questionable” on the team’s injury report Sunday evening.

Rubio is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 assists 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 40 games this season.

Jazz point guard Raul Neto, forward Thabo Sefolosha, guard Danté Exum, and center Tony Bradley remain listed as out on the latest injury report.