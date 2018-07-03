PREVIEW: Don’t miss tonight’s Summer League action!

After a rousing first day of Summer League play, the Jazz, Grizzlies, Hawks and Spurs are set for Day 2 tonight.

The evening tips off at 5pm with another battle between highly touted rookies—No. 5 overall pick Trae Young will lead the Hawks against No. 18 pick Lonnie Walker IV and the Spurs. Both teams lost on Monday night, and both players will look to bounce back after struggling from the field in their debuts. Young had 16 points on 4-for-20 shooting, while Walker IV finished with seven points and shot only 3-for-16 from the field.

The 7pm game will feature the Jazz against the Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr., who’s coming off the debut of a lifetime. The No. 4 overall pick went off for 29 points—and shot 8-for-13 from 3-point range—in only 23 minutes on Monday night. He also blocked two shots.

Jazz rookie Grayson Allen nearly had a triple-double in his debut, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Utah beat San Antonio 92-76. Like Young and Walker IV, Allen struggled from the field, shooting only 4-for-16 overall and 2-for-6 from 3-point range.

Georges Niang (17 points) and Tony Bradley (11 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) also stood out for the Jazz on Monday night.

Tickets are available for only $5 and will get you into the arena for both games.