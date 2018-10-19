SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Dante Exum #11 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors during a game on October 19, 2018 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Note: Who will be this year's most improved player?

Insiders Craig Bolerjack and Kristen Kenney answer fans' questions
by Aaron Falk
Posted: Oct 19, 2018

Who will be the most improved player on the Utah Jazz roster this season? And just how high can this team finish in a difficult Western Conference? On this episode of “The Note”, insiders Craig Bolerjack and Kristen Kenney join us on the podcast to answer your questions at the start of a new season.

To find past episodes and subscribe to the podcast, follow the links below.

Apple podcasts

Google Play

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Tags
Jazz, The Note, podcast

Related Content

Jazz