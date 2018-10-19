Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
The Note: Who will be this year's most improved player?
Insiders Craig Bolerjack and Kristen Kenney answer fans' questions
Who will be the most improved player on the Utah Jazz roster this season? And just how high can this team finish in a difficult Western Conference? On this episode of “The Note”, insiders Craig Bolerjack and Kristen Kenney join us on the podcast to answer your questions at the start of a new season.
