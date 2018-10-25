The Note: Thurl Bailey reflects on the early days of the Utah Jazz, making Utah his home, and expectations for this season

When he was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the seventh pick in the 1983 draft, Thurl Bailey was ecstatic—even if he didn’t know much about the place he was going. On the latest episode of The Note, Bailey talks about the early days of the Jazz franchise (including an explanation of what a “host family” was for Jazz players); his changing role with the team’s television broadcasts; Donovan Mitchell’s sophomore season; and why Big T still calls Utah home 35 years after he was drafted.

To find past episodes and subscribe to the podcast, follow the links below.

Apple podcasts

Google Play

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Spotify