The Note: Coach K's final year sparks recruiting visit memory from Quin Snyder

Posted: Mar 25, 2022

On the day before Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Quin Snyder (Duke reflected on a moment that set him on a path to Durham. 

“When he came out to see me on my visit - my home visit - he had this [projector], it looked like a big suitcase,” Snyder said. “I was surprised. Apparently it fit in the overhead that’s what he told me. There was a wall in our living room that was a good screen I guess. But he carried that projector across the country. I wasn’t good enough to warrant that.”

The story struck a familiar chord with his teammates - Jay Bilas and Johnny Dawkins. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga spoke to the former Duke Blue Devils about Coach K’s influence.

