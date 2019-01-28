Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
The Note: Boris Diaw's transatlantic voyage, the Utah Jazz coffee club & Segwaying across Canyonlands
Boris Diaw is living his best life.
Not that that should surprise you.
The French big man was arguably the NBA’s most interesting personality during his 14 seasons in the league. And Diaw hasn’t disappointed since announcing his retirement (from the deck of his boat) from professional basketball last summer.
Diaw joined The Note podcast recently to talk about his retirement plans, his time with the Jazz and why he continues to make Utah his home base in the states.
A rundown of the episode:
1:25 — On finishing his career in Paris and why he decided to retire when he did
4:00 — Adventures aboard the S.S. Babac
11:20 — Photography, favorite meals, and whether it’s OK to Instagram your food
14:15 — Wine, playing for Gregg Popovich, and the Spurs’ changes
17:00 — The Utah Jazz coffee club, choosing to keep his house in Utah, Segwaying across Canyonlands and learning to ski again
