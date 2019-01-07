The Note: Alema Harrington on NBA fashion, Donovan Mitchell's sneakers, and finding second-half success

Alema Harrington has been covering the Utah Jazz since 1996.

The former BYU football standout and longtime broadcaster joined The Note this week to discuss his love for fashion and the NBA's best-dressed players, as well as Donovan Mitchell's new signature sneaker and why he is optimistic about the Jazz's chances in the second half of the season.

