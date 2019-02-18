Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Mitchell shines during All-Star Weekend
Donovan Mitchell represented the Utah Jazz at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, participating in service projects, doing interviews, and playing in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge. In the game, the second-year guard stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points (on 8-for-13 shooting), seven rebounds, nine assists, five steals and a block in 26 minutes as Team USA beat Team World 161-144.
Check out the highlights of Donovan's weekend below.