Mitchell shines during All-Star Weekend

Donovan Mitchell represented the Utah Jazz at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, participating in service projects, doing interviews, and playing in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge. In the game, the second-year guard stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points (on 8-for-13 shooting), seven rebounds, nine assists, five steals and a block in 26 minutes as Team USA beat Team World 161-144.

