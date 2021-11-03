Mike Conley Thriving In 15th NBA Season

When the Utah Jazz traded for point guard Mike Conley Jr. back in 2019, a few media members speculated that the Jazz were paying a hefty price for a point guard who some believed was past his prime.

Despite Conley averaging a career-high 21.1 points and 6.4 assists per game in his last season with Memphis, he was owed an average of $32.5 million in 2019 and $34.5 million in 2020, his first two seasons in Utah.

It turns out the investment by the Jazz was worth every penny — and then some.

Not only has Conley served as a mentor and backcourt mate to rising superstar Donovan Mitchell, his experience and maturity helped Utah earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs last year. He earned his first all-star nod last season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Together, he and Mitchell have combined to form one of the top backcourts in the league — being one of two teams (Phoenix) to have its starting backcourt make the all-star team last year.

"Me and Don kind of have a nonverbal communication," Conley said. "He looks up at me, and he has hands on his knees, tired, It's like alright, I'll take the ball over for a few possessions. ... That's kind of what we've done in the past."

But at the age of 34, Conley embraces the fact that he's not one of the young up-and-coming point guards in the league. He understands that to compete at the level he expects of himself, certain things must change for him.

"As I've gotten older, I have to prepare differently," he said. "I prepare mentally and physically differently than I did when I was 21 or 22. ... It keeps me young, keeps me moving. I want to show that I can still fight at a very, very high level in this league."

Some of those changes include not playing on back-to-back nights.

Conley missed 21 of Utah's 72 games in the regular season last year and five of the Jazz's first six games against the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs — all due to similar hamstring injuries. Because of that, head coach Quin Snyder said the team would be extra cautious with Conley so he'll be raring to go come April, May, and June.

"It's more of a holistic decision and one that we think is the best thing for our team and for Mike," Snyder said. "I think, given the choice, he'd try to play every back to back but not I'm not going to let him do that."

But that extra rest is already paying dividends.

Since missing the game against Chicago last Saturday, Conley has been sensational in ensuing contests against the Bucks and Kings. He's averaged 25 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 56.7% shooting from the floor and 62.5% from three-point territory — playing so well that Snyder was asked what Conley might not be good at following Tuesday night's game.

"He'd be a great cornerback, probably be a heckuva tennis player. … I'm sure he's a good bowler, you can kind of pick a position on the baseball field I think, and we all know how he is at golf," Snyder said. "It's not surprising that he's doing what he's doing."

Conley also made history against Sacramento, passing Walt Frazier and moving to No. 65 on the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard.

It's an accolade that's a testament to his longevity in the league — still being able to play at such a high level in his 15th season.

With Conley looking healthier and more fit than last year, Utah is again the top team in the Western Conference. The Jazz have made it very clear what the goals are for the season, and Conley will play a significant role in potentially bringing Salt Lake City its first NBA title.

But while Conley has made his team goals very clear, he played it very coy when asked about Snyder's comments regarding his overall athletic ability.

"I'm a humble dude," he said with a laugh and a smile. "But I have no comment."

A very fitting response from a veteran.