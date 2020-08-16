Mike Conley leaves Orlando Bubble for the birth of his son

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley left the NBA Bubble on Sunday for the birth of his son.

Because of the league’s COVID-19 policies, Conley will have to quarantine for at least four days upon his return to Florida, which means he is expected to miss at least the first two games of the Jazz’s first-round playoff matchup with Denver.

That’s OK with Conley’s teammates and coaches.

“The whole organization, the players and coaches and everyone here, completely supports his decision to be with his wife and his new baby,” Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. “Obviously he’s a big part of our team. Whenever Mary and Mike feel comfortable that it’s the right time for him to come back, we’ll obviously bring him in with open arms. But until then, it’s one of those things that’s bigger than basketball. Being there with his family is priority No. 1 right now.”

Conley will certainly be missed on the basketball court. The veteran guard had averaged 18 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in six appearances since the restart.

Ingles expects to pick up some extra playmaking responsibilities in Conley’s absence.

“We’ve always been lucky with this team to have multiple ball-handlers, guys who can create, guys who can play pick-and-roll,” Ingles said. “I’m comfortable doing that. I’ve done it before. When Mike was out earlier this year, me and Donovan (Mitchell) played more of that role at the point. We’ll figure out the best way to attack until Mike gets back.”

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson also figures to pick up some of the offensive workload with Conley out.

“Really it’s a mindset that we have to have the next man up,” Clarkson said. “Mike is definitely a loss for us whatever time he’s gone. But everybody just has to have that next man up mentality. You can’t think about anything else. Come in here and put the effort out and we’re going to get a good result.”

Clarkson also congratulated Conley on the birth of his son.

“Being a father is more important than all of this,” Clarkson said. “I’m happy he can experience this. It’s a blessing.”