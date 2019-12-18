Mike Conley injury update

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz
Posted: Dec 18, 2019

Jazz guard Mike Conley was evaluated by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Wednesday and the following was determined: 

Conley reinjured his left hamstring during Utah’s game against Orlando in Salt Lake City last night. He will be reevaluated during the team’s upcoming road trip. Any further updates will be provided when necessary.

Conley has appeared in 22 games (all starts) in his first season with Utah, averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per contest.

