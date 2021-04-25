Mike Conley dishes 5,000th career assist

Mike Conley just dished his 5,000th career assist.

The Utah Jazz point guard hit that milestone Saturday night with a dime to set up Joe Ingles for a first-quarter 3-pointer, Conley’s fourth assist of the game to that point.

Conley racked up 4,509 of his assists during his 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The point guard is averaging 5.9 assists per game this season, his second in Utah. Conley has tallied four straight games with at least 10 assists coming into Saturday night’s matchup.

• 14 vs. Oklahoma City on April 13

• 10 vs. Indiana on April 16

• 10 at L.A. Lakers on April 19

• 13 at Houston on April 21

“I’ve never really been a part of a team like this in my career,” Conley said. “This is a unique situation. Guys are shooting the ball so well. There’s a lot of space with Rudy setting screens and rolling. We have a lot of options.”

Conley opened Saturday’s contest by finding Bojan Bogdanovic on the run for a one-handed slam.

Later in the first, Conley swung the ball to Bogdanovic for a wide-open 3-pointer, the point guard’s second assist of the night. The next trip down the floor, Conley kicked out to Royce O’Neale for a triple. The 5,000th dime came just seconds later, as Conley dished to Joe Ingles for yet another 3.

“I’m able to just kind of dissect the game,” Conley said of his recent play. “That’s a credit to our team and the coaching staff and the system. I’m just trying to play within the game.”