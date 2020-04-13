Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
Mike Conley beats WNBA legend Tamika Catchings in opening round of star-studded H-O-R-S-E competition
Mike Conley shoots left-handed, but signs autographs right-handed. He golfs lefty, but putts righty.
And he wins games of H-O-R-S-E with both hands.
The Utah Jazz point guard grabbed the W in the opening round of ESPN’s HORSE tournament, beating WNBA legend Tamika Catchings on Sunday night. Conley now advances to the semifinals, which will air on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 7 p.m. MT.
Here’s how Conley got it done Sunday.
Let's go, @Mconley10!
Tune in: @ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZA9HpPiZIM
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020
Mike's not-so-secret weapon: Using his "weak hand"*
*Mike Conley does not have a weak hand
: @ESPN pic.twitter.com/xyKDZyXCsm
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020
Mike without any letters
: @espn pic.twitter.com/MQAOp0jJjt
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020
Offhanded free throw
: @espn pic.twitter.com/prBMpOQLXq
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020
Which one of you has this in your HORSE bag?
: @espn pic.twitter.com/a4x4jaR6Dl
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020
MIKE CONLEY'S WINNING SHOT! He advances to the semifinals
Good game, @Catchin24
: @espn pic.twitter.com/PQlMeoTtFw
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 13, 2020
