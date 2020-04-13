Mike Conley beats WNBA legend Tamika Catchings in opening round of star-studded H-O-R-S-E competition

Mike Conley shoots left-handed, but signs autographs right-handed. He golfs lefty, but putts righty.

And he wins games of H-O-R-S-E with both hands.

The Utah Jazz point guard grabbed the W in the opening round of ESPN’s HORSE tournament, beating WNBA legend Tamika Catchings on Sunday night. Conley now advances to the semifinals, which will air on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 7 p.m. MT.

Here’s how Conley got it done Sunday.

Mike's not-so-secret weapon: Using his "weak hand"* *Mike Conley does not have a weak hand : @ESPN pic.twitter.com/xyKDZyXCsm — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020