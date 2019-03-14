A Message from Gail Miller

Jazz Fans,

In light of recent events, we want to address fan behavior and how we choose to express the passion we all have for the Utah Jazz.

Whether it’s online through social media, at gatherings with friends and family, or at the arena on game nights, we help the world Take Note of our team. Because of this, we all have a shared responsibility to represent the Utah Jazz and the community in the right way.

The Utah Jazz will strictly enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct with zero tolerance.

We do not permit hate speech, racism, sexism or homophobia. We also do not allow disruptive behavior, including bullying, foul or abusive language, or obscene gestures. Violators may be subject to ejection and other penalties, including a lifetime ban.

If you see or hear anything that violates our standards, please say something. Report any violations to the nearest Guest Services or Security staff member. You can also use the arena text line (801-901-8111) and an arena representative will respond to address the matter.

Now, let us be clear: we want you to be loud. You’re the reason we have the best home-court advantage in the league, and we want to keep it that way. We have a unique arena that provides the crowd with close proximity to the court and an increased ability to affect the game. Players and coaches on both teams can hear you, and we expect all fans to respect them—as well as the game officials, arena employees, and other fans at the arena.

We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward.

Gail Miller – Owner, Utah Jazz

Steve Starks – President, Utah Jazz