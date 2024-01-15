Lauri Markkanen Named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week 

7-0 forward earns first career Player of the Week accolade

The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 14. It marks the first career Player of the Week accolade for the 2023 All-Star and reigning Most Improved Player.

Markkanen (7-0, 230, Finland) averaged 24.5 points on 48.1 percent from three, 11.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks, helping the Jazz to a perfect 4-0 record during the week. He was one of only three players in the West to average over 24 points on better than 45 percent from the field and beyond the arc, while grabbing 10-plus rebounds throughout the week. He was also the only player in the NBA to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds, while leading their team to four-or-more wins.

Here is a closer look at the week for Markkanen:

Jan. 8 at Milwaukee: Recorded 21 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, also adding two assists, and two blocks in a 132-116 road win against the Bucks.

Jan. 10 vs. Denver: Finished with 26 points, 12 boards, and two assists, taking down the Nuggets 124-111.

Jan. 12 vs. Toronto: Registered 22 points on 7-of-11 from the field, nine boards, two assists, and a steal, helping Utah beat the Raptors 145-113.

Jan. 13 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Capped the week off with 29 points on 8-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block, beating the Lakers 132-125.

On the season, Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points on 49.2 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest. He’s one of only three players in the NBA to be averaging over 20 points, eight rebounds, and three three-point field goals this season (Doncic and Tatum).