Kickstradomis creates custom sneakers for Joe Ingles and the Utah Jazz's Autism Awareness Night

Jazz forward Joe Ingles usually keeps his shoe choices simple. On the court, he wears white sneakers. Off it, he prefers Chuck Taylors.

But on Wednesday night, Ingles will join a few of his teammates in some brightly colored custom kicks in support of Ingles’ 2-year-old son, Jacob, and Autism Awareness Night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Kickstradomis, the artist who has hand painted a number of different shoes for Jazz players in recent years, created one-of-a-kind looks for Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Rudy Gobert and Ekpe Udoh.

The sneakers will be auctioned off for charity.

"It was an honor to be contacted by Joe for this special project," Kickstradomis said. "I love using my skills and platform for something as special as this, for the greater good, especially with the love and ties I have to the Utah organization and team."

Spida Autism Awareness PEs @spidadmitchell had to join in on the movement and get a pair as well. Gonna be amazing seeing all these shoes out there Tomorow night! @utahjazz #takenote pic.twitter.com/hvbPK2pXkh — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) March 26, 2019

@rudygobert27 Autism PE

Another pair for Wednesday nights @utahjazz game. The team is gonna be on fire! Thanks for tagging me in on this project @Joeingles7 #AutismAwarenessKicks pic.twitter.com/9dNaDI2BDU — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) March 26, 2019