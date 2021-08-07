Justin Zanik comments on Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, and Hassan Whiteside

This was part of the plan.

Necessary moves to keep the program moving forward.

“We had a plan that we set out to try to accomplish, and I think we’ve done that,” Zanik told a room and Zoom call full of media.

On Friday night, the Utah Jazz announced the club’s latest offseason moves. Mike Conley re-signed, while Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside joined the team via free agency.

Conley’s re-upping caused general manager Justin Zanik to recall his introduction.

“I remember when we did our press conference out in [Las] Vegas when we first acquired him,” Zanik remembered. “...His leadership, his ability to unite guys, to connect them, we were really excited back then. These two years have been really, really good.”

Conley made the All-Star team for the first time in his career last season. He averaged 16.2 points, 6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on career best efficiency from three (41%).

The veteran guard will be reunited with a former Grit-and-Grind partner. Gay joins the Jazz after four seasons in San Antonio. He played six seasons alongside Conley in Memphis.

“He’s seen different programs and how they work, and he’s continued to evolve his game into how he fits....Veteran leadership, toughness, size at the four,” Zanik said.

Join us in welcoming @youngwhiteside to the squad pic.twitter.com/zpmAXkmbM4 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 6, 2021

Whiteside comes after a year in Sacramento. The center brings necessary rim protection. He led the league in blocks twice (2015-16 and 2019-20) and rebounds once (2016-17).

“His experience and his productivity can fit in well, and I know he’s excited to get in here,” Zanik explained.

You can listen to the general manager's full remarks here.