Jordan Clarkson earns Sixth Man of the Year in career season

Only one player has won Sixth Man of the Year while wearing a Utah Jazz uniform - the one-and-only Jordan Clarkson.

He may have gotten the answer wrong on live television, but it was part of a bigger ruse. His teammate, Joe Ingles, hand-delivered the trophy to its deserving recipient.

“I appreciate you throwing me that ball,” a surprised Clarkson exclaimed before a national audience.

Joe Ingles hands Jordan Clarkson the #KiaSixth Man of the Year trophy pic.twitter.com/pamxUATDqb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

Clarkson led all NBA bench players in scoring with 18.3 points per game (career-high) to go along with 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, becoming the first since Manu Ginobili in 2007-08 to average 18 points, four boards, and two assists as a reserve (min. 50 gp).

He dazzled during the regular season with two 40 point performances. In a win against Philadelphia, the Sixth Man of the Year dropped 40 in 29 minutes, becoming the first bench player to score 40 in under 30 minutes since 1991.

“He’s not bashful and we don’t want him to be,” Quin Snyder said of Clarkson.

But that was just on the court.

Off it, Bleacher Report named Clarkson the 2021 Fit King. He pushed the envelope with daring suits, accessories, and even kilts.

This season’s B/R Kicks Fit King is @JordanClarksons, the best-dressed player in the NBA pic.twitter.com/8M2QjTc2DC — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) June 23, 2021

Ever since Jordan Clarkson joined the Jazz in a midseason trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019, Utah emerged as one of the top offenses in the league. Last season, the Jazz finished with the 3rd best offensive rating in the league (117.6). It was a perfect match of player and team.

“This team is just amazing, how we bonded together,” Clarkson said. “I know it sounds cliché, but… You don’t get an opportunity like this but once or twice. This organization, this team definitely has a different feel.”