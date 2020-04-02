Join the #JazzBearHunt!

We're going on a Jazz Bear Hunt ... and we want YOU to join us!

During this time of social distancing, it's become a common neighborhood game for homes, apartments & essential businesses to place a teddy bear in their window for kids on walks and bike rides to spot. And all of us at the Utah Jazz would love to play along!

Download a picture of Jazz Bear to color and place in your window and post a photo to social media using the hashtag #JazzBearHunt and you can be entered to win prizes like a signed player jersey. We'd love to see neighborhoods all over full of Jazz Bear in every window.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD