Joe Ingles scores 9 points for Australia in semifinal loss to USA

Australia's pursuit for their first Olympic medal in men's basketball will continue after falling to Team USA in Tokyo to Kevin Durant & company despite holding a 15-point lead in the first half.

Jazz swingman Joe Ingles had 9 points in his 28 minute stint for the Boomers, hitting two 3-pointers and adding a pair of rebounds and assists to his line.

INGLES BACK TO BACK — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) August 5, 2021

Ingles started the game off hot, hitting two threes to give the Aussies their first six points of the game. During a remarkable cold shooting streak for Team USA, Australia grew their first-half lead to 15 points behind the sharp shooting of Patty Mills, Dante Exum and Chris Goulding. But Team USA wouldn't stay cold for long, and they trimmed Team Australia's lead to just three points by halftime.

A lopsided scoring third quarter in favor of the boys in red, white and blue would put the game out of reach for the Boomers for good.

Joe and Australia still have a shot at the bronze medal match Saturday, facing the loser of the semifinal matchup between Slovenia and France.