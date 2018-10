The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard Trey Lewis.

Lewis (6-2, 185, Louisville), who signed with Utah on Aug. 28, competed for the Jazz entry squads at the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League and 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In Las Vegas, Lewis appeared in four games (one start), averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.6 minutes per contest.