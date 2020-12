The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard Nigel Williams-Goss.

Williams-Goss (6-2, 188, Gonzaga) appeared in 10 games in 2019-20 with Utah, averaging 1.4 points, also appearing in one postseason contest. He saw action in 17 games with the Salt Lake City Stars, owning averages of 15.3 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest.