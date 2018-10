The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived center Isaac Haas.

Signed by the Jazz on Aug. 16, Haas (7-2, 290, Purdue) appeared in 139 games as a collegian (75 starts), averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.0 minutes. In his senior season, Haas was selected to the 2018 All-Big Ten Third Team, while being a finalist for the 2018 Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award.