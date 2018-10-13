Jazz waive Branch, Cousins and Lyles

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guards Stephaun Branch, Isaiah Cousins and Jairus Lyles. The roster now stands at 17 players.

Branch (6-5, 208, West Georgia) played last season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, owning averages of 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 50 games (seven starts). The Upland, Calif. native totaled five games with 20-plus points and three double-doubles in his first professional season.

Cousins (6-4, 191, Oklahoma) saw action in three preseason games with Utah, averaging 1.3 points and 1.7 boards. He played with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, last season and averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36 games played (25 starts).

Lyles (6-2, 175, UMBC) played in five games for Utah this preseason, also competing for the Jazz entries at the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He finished his last collegiate season at UMBC following 2017-18, appearing in 33 games, owning averages of 20.2 points, 5.5