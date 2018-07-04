Jazz thrill crowd of 10,000+ but come up short vs. Grizzlies

Crowds don't usually get that loud during Summer League.

The Jazz trailed by 26 in the first half before whittling away that deficit—thanks largely to the trio of Georges Niang, Naz Mitrou-Long and Tony Bradley—until a jumper by Kendrick Ray capped a 15-0 run and gave Utah its first lead of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the final quarter.

The Grizzlies, though, responded with a quick 6-0 run to quiet the crowd and bring Day 2 of the Utah Jazz Summer League to a close with a 95-92 victory.

Memphis' Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden scored 20 points each to lead all scorers, while No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Niang (18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Mitrou-Long (19 points, six rebounds, eight assists) and Bradley (18 points, 14 rebounds, one block) each finished with a net rating of at least +12.

.@NazzyJML gets crafty to help narrow the halftime deficit for the @utahjazz#NBASummer



Notable

No. 21 overall pick Grayson Allen (rest) did not play for the Jazz. ... Utah outscored Memphis 52-36 in the second half. ... Diamond Stone finished with 10 points off the bench for the Jazz. ... Utah turned the ball over 15 times, while Memphis had only six turnovers. ... Deyonta Davis had 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting in the win for the Grizzlies. ... Utah outscored Memphis 12-6 in fast-break points.

Up Next

The Grizzlies will take on the Spurs on Thursday night at 5pm. The Jazz and Hawks will follow at 7pm.