Jazz, Stars tickets available to furloughed workers

The Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Jazz, are offering free basketball game tickets to support federal workers who have been furloughed from their jobs and are missing paychecks during the partial government shutdown.

The Utah Jazz are offering a limited number of free tickets to federal workers on Friday, Jan. 25, for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Salt Lake City Stars are offering free tickets to federal workers at two upcoming games on Friday, Jan. 25 against the Long Island Nets and on Monday, Jan. 28 against the Oklahoma City Blue at Bruin Arena. All games begin at 7 p.m.

Jazz tickets have been returned and donated by season ticket members and employees for use by furloughed federal workers. Friday’s Jazz-Timberwolves game is expected to be the 50th consecutive regular-season sellout after 26 games to conclude last season and all 24 home games this season.

Available Jazz tickets may be claimed by federal employees on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office. Limit of two Utah Jazz tickets per federal employee. Stars tickets for both the Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 games may be picked up beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bruin Arena box office on the campus of Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville. Limit of four Stars tickets per federal employee. Eligible federal workers will need to show a government-issued identification card for ticket pickup.