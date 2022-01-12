Jazz Sign Zylan Cheatham to 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Zylan Cheatham (ZY-lin CHEAT-um) to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Cheatham (6-5, 220, Arizona State) has one NBA season of experience, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019-20, where he averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

He joins Utah most recently from the NBA G League’s Birmingham Squadron, appearing in 13 games (all starts), averaging 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Iowa Wolves and appeared in 34 games in 2019-20 with the Erie BayHawks.