Jazz Sign Yogi Ferrell and Malcolm Miller

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Yogi Ferrell and forward Malcolm Miller. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Additionally, the team has waived guard Trevon Bluiett, center Romaro Gill, forward Tre Scott and guard Jake Toolson.

Ferrell (6-0, 178, Indiana) has four years of NBA experience with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, owning career averages of 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest. In 2019-20 he saw action in 50 games for the Kings, averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per contests.

During the 2016-17 season he appeared in 18 games (all starts) with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League, averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.7 minutes per contest, being named a 2016-17 G League All-Star.

Miller (6-7, 210, Holy Cross) has played in three NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he’s averaged 2.0 points on 43.4 percent from the field in 55 career contests (five starts). The Gaithersburg, MD., native has appeared in 97 games (79 starts) in the G League with the Maine Red Claws and Toronto 905, owning career averages of 12.1 points on 46.2 percent from the field, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game.

Bluiett (6-6, 198, Xavier) appeared in 41 games (15 starts) in 2019-20 with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 14.9 points on 48.7 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three, along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest.

Gill (7-2, 255, Seton Hall) posted averages of 7.8 points on 62.8 percent shooting, to go with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 30 games during 2019-20. He ranked third in the NCAA and first in the BIG EAST in blocks per game, helping him earn 2019-20 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and BIG EAST Most Improved Player.

Scott (6-8, 225, Cincinnati) was a four-year collegiate player and in 2019-20 posted averages of 11.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.7 minutes per game. Following his senior season, he was named 2019-20 AAC Defensive Player of the Year, AAC Most Improved Player, First Team All-AAC and earned the AAC’s Sportsmanship Award.

Toolson (6-5, 205, BYU) spent two seasons at BYU (2014-16) before transferring to Utah Valley (2017-19) and then returning to BYU (2019-20) for his final collegiate season. During 2019-20, he posted averages of 15.2 points on 47.2 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from three, along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest, garnering 2019-20 All-WCC First Team accolades. During his last season at Utah Valley, he was named the 2018-19 WAC Player of the Year.