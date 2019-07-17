Jazz sign William Howard and Stanton Kidd

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forwards William Howard and Stanton Kidd. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Howard (6-8, 207, France) was part of the Utah Jazz entry that participated in both the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League and the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

During the 2018-19 season, he played for Limoges of the LNB Pro A in France. With Limoges, he saw action in 54 total games (25 starts), owning averages of 9.5 points on 44 percent from the field, 2.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes. Prior to his two seasons with Limoges, he also competed for BCM Gravelines (2012-14), also of the LNB Pro A League, along with Denain ASC Voltaire (2014-15) and Hyeres-Toulon (2015-17) of the LNB Pro B League in France.

In 2017, the 25-year-old competed with the French National Team at the European World Cup Qualifiers, appearing in five games with averages of 3.0 points and 1.8 boards in 7.3 minutes per game, helping the squad to a third-place finish.

Kidd (6-7, 215, Colorado State) most recently competed for the Jazz entry squads at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League and 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. During the Salt Lake Summer League, Kidd played in three games, averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per contest. In Las Vegas, Kidd played in five games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.

During the 2018-19 season, he played for Darussafaka of the Basketball Super League in Turkey, averaging 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.5 minutes in 50 EuroLeague and Turkish League contests. Prior to his two seasons with Darussafaka, Kidd also played for the Walter Tigers Tubingen (2016-17) in the Germany ProA league and Limburg United (2015-16) in the Belgium Pro Basketball League.

In his final collegiate season in 2014-15 with Colorado State, the Baltimore, Md. native played in 34 games (all starts), averaging 11.6 points, 1.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 30.1 minutes. Prior to his time at Colorado State, Kidd also played collegiately for North Carolina Central (2012-13) and South Plains College (2010-12).