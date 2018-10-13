Jazz sign Stephaun Branch

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Stephaun Branch. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Branch (6-5, 208, West Georgia) played last season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, owning averages of 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 50 games (seven starts). The Upland, Calif. native totaled five games with 20-plus points and three double-doubles in his first professional season.

Branch played two seasons at West Georgia (2015-17), appearing in 59 games with averages of 16.4 points, 7.3 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals. A two-time All-Gulf South Second Team selection (2016, 2017), Branch began his collegiate career at Mt. San Antonio College (2013-15) in Walnut, Calif.